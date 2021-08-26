New development with homes, parks and elementary school taking shape in Crowley

The Nehemiah Company that created the award-winning Viridian development in Arlington is building 2,000 homes and a new school near Interstate 35W and Chisholm Trail Parkway, north of downtown Crowley.

The company recently broke ground on the 565-acre master-planned community called Karis, the Greek word for grace, kindness and life.

Home sites are expected to start selling in the fall of 2022, according to a news release.

“Since 2018, we have collectively been envisioning a high-quality and timeless community with our city council and county commissioners. We are grateful to have been encircled by public support and look forward to being a component of Crowley’s community plan,” said Robert Kembel, president of The Nehemiah Company.

Karis will be built in phases. The first phase will include 327 homes with prices ranging from around $200,000 to $480,000.

The first phase will include townhomes and 70-foot home sites, and sales will start in the fall of 2022.

John Jordan, project manager for the Karis development, said that residents can easily commute to jobs, retail and restaurants.

Jordan said the first phase will also include an elementary school, one of two amenities centers and several parks and trails.

Each new phase will have outdoor amenities, he said.

Karis is near Benbrook Lake and the Crowley Recreation Center for people with active lifestyles, he said.

