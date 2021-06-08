Equestrian center? Fishing? This $1.2 billion development will have all that and more

A $1.2 billion development is coming to Burleson with 101 acres for office space, an equestrian center and homes to fit every lifestyle.

On Monday, the city council approved an agreement with RA Development for Burleson’s first master-planned community near Chisholm Trail Parkway on the city’s western border.

The sprawling 900-acre Chisholm Summit will feature over 100 acres of dedicated parkland, an equestrian center, horseback riding trails, over 10 miles of an inter-connected trail system throughout the development, and large ponds for fishing and relaxing.

“We are happy to welcome the first master-planned community to Burleson,” said Mayor Chris Fletcher in a news release. “This project fits right in with the character and vision for our city. It also provides a development on our western city limits that creates new housing possibilities for families and for seniors.”

The development will have homes, townhomes and estate lots. Prices will range from approximately $290,000 to $1 million, according to the news release.

The homes will be in the Joshua school district and water will be provided through the Johnson County Special Utility District. The city of Burleson will provide sewer service and electricity will be provided by United Cooperative.

Chisholm Summit will also feature 28 acres for commercial development and the 106-acre Hooper Business Park, a professional office park and medical district and Chisholm Square, similar to Burleson’s Old Town district.