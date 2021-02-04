Need a job? Amazon is hiring 500 people for 6 new Dallas-Fort Worth delivery stations

Amazon wants to hire another 500 people as it works to expand its delivery network in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is opening six new delivery stations in North Texas — including two in Fort Worth and one each in Arlington and Mansfield.

Delivery stations are designed to improve Amazon’s ability to get packages through the “last mile” of their journey to customers.

Packages are first shipped from around the world to one of Amazon’s enormous fulfillment centers — there are six in the DFW region. Then, packages are shipped to delivery stations closer to neighborhoods, where packages are loaded into vehicles for final delivery to customers.

Once the six new delivery stations are completed later this year, Amazon will have a total of 14 delivery stations spread across the Metroplex, spokesman Daniel Martin said.

The new delivery stations scheduled to open this year include:

▪ 2400 Centennial Drive, Arlington, TX, 76011 (near Texas 360 and Division St.)

▪ Risinger Road & Old Burleson Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76140 (south Fort Worth)

▪ Litsey Road & Beach Street, Fort Worth, TX, 76244 (far north Fort Worth)

▪ Klein Tools Blvd & 7th Ave, Mansfield, TX, 76063

▪ 12809 Eastgate Drive, Balch Springs, TX, 75181

▪ 1398 Industrial Blvd, McKinney, TX, 75069

The delivery stations will create “good-paying jobs for our residents,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said.

“With close proximity to Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and several major interstates, our city is ideally located to help companies like Amazon deliver their products quickly and efficiently across the country,” Williams said in a statement.

The opening of the new delivery stations is expected to create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs at Amazon, which offers pay starting at $15 per hour and benefits.

Also, North Texans who want to work as independent contractors can create their own flexible work hours under the Amazon Flex program.

In the Fort Worth area, Amazon has a fulfillment center in Haslet and also operates an Amazon Air cargo facility at Alliance Airport.

The company has more than 20,000 employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.