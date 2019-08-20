Construction on a new hotel in the Waterside development will begin later this year

Fort Worth’s Top Spots for Instagram Users From Melt Ice Cream's cheery exterior to Lettuce Cook's primate-themed mural, here are some of Fort Worth's most Instagram-worthy locations to check out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Melt Ice Cream's cheery exterior to Lettuce Cook's primate-themed mural, here are some of Fort Worth's most Instagram-worthy locations to check out.

The Waterside development in southwest Fort Worth is getting a new hotel.

Developer Trademark Property announced that the Marriott Residence Inn will be a 119-room hotel on the south end of the development, on three acres along Arborlawn Drive. Construction will start later this year and is slated to open in 2021.

“Our vision for Waterside has always included a hotel component, and we’re proud to deliver on that with this caliber of hotel product,” said Terry Montesi, CEO of Trademark Property in a statement. “Waterside is already a destination enjoyed by many in the Fort Worth community, and now, visitors to the area will also be able to experience what makes this place so special.”

Earlier this year, Waterside shopping center signed with three new business, including White Integrated Health Clinic, Play Street Museum and Sol Sunless.

