Three new businesses will open at this southwest Fort Worth shopping center

The Waterside shopping center on the southwest side of Fort Worth is getting three new businesses this year.
The first is White Integrated Health Clinic, a new chiropractic office at 5925 Convair Drive, Suite 509. It will be home to Dr. Dale White Jr. and his staff, and services will include MLS laser therapy, spinal decompression, physical modalities and procedures, acupuncture, active rehabilitation and more. The clinic is scheduled to open in March.
The second is Play Street Museum, a small children’s museum for early childhood education. Located at 6925 Convair Drive, Suite 533, Play Street has locations in Texas and St. Louis. It’s a space that allows children to play safely, and there are spaces with boats and toy fishing gear, a farm with toy animals and huge Lite Brites with pegs the size of lightbulbs.
According to the website, Play Street Museum can host events, including birthday parties and other celebrations.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
The space is scheduled to open in July.
The last new business at Waterside is Sol Sunless, an airbrush tanning studio at 5924 Convair Drive, Suite 408. They provide airbrush tanning and spray booth tanning, and the company boasts that the method is UV-free, organic and dermatologist recommended. Sol Sunless also announced it was opening another location at Crockett Row on West Seventh Street earlier this month.
The Sol Sunless at Waterside will open this year, but no official date has been announced.
Comments