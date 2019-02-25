A day spa and a sunless tanning studio are set to open this year at Crockett Row

The latest retail growth on Crockett Row is all about health and beauty.
Hiatus Spa + Retreat and Sol Sunless announced it will open locations later this year at Crockett Row at West 7th. It’s part of five other businesses that made announcements of expansion in the heart of Fort Worth’s cultural district, including four new restaurants.
As the name suggests, Hiatus Spa + Retreat is a Texas-based day spa with locations in Dallas, Plano, Austin, San Antonio and Houston. The location at 2859 Crockett St. will open this summer and include 14 treatment rooms. Of those rooms, there will be a couple’s suite and a nail therapy lounge with four zero-gravity chairs. (A quick Google search shows that zero-gravity chairs are supposed to position your body to make you feel weightless.)
Services offered at Hiatus Spa + Retreat include massages, body treatments, facials and manicures and pedicures. Pricing for the services vary, and the spa also offers a membership plan.
Sol Sunless is a Texas-based airbrush tanning studio that will be located at 827 Currie St. There are locations in Dallas, Frisco, McKinney and Flower Mound, and services include airbrush tanning and spray booth tanning. The company boasts that the method is organic, UV-free and dermatologist recommended. It will open later this year.
