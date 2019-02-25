Growth

Retail and office space planned for this North Fort Worth neighborhood

By Carla Jimenez

February 25, 2019 01:02 PM

This is a rendering of the Whitworth Center, a mixed-use retail and office building that will stand at 5701 Mark IV Parkway. Construction will begin this year.
This is a rendering of the Whitworth Center, a mixed-use retail and office building that will stand at 5701 Mark IV Parkway. Construction will begin this year. Courtesy
This is a rendering of the Whitworth Center, a mixed-use retail and office building that will stand at 5701 Mark IV Parkway. Construction will begin this year. Courtesy
Fort Worth

A new building for retail and office space will start construction this year at the northwest corner of Mark IV Parkway and Cantrell Sansom Road in North Fort Worth. It will be called the Whitworth Center, and it’s part of a larger construction plan that will go in the space of land between Lionfish Way and Mark IV Parkway.

The Whitworth Center, managed by Century 21 Commercial, is an 11,661 square-foot retail and office center that can be divided into seven spaces. No tenants have yet been announced, but the center is surrounded by fast and fast casual dining restaurants and three hotels, with one on the way.

The Whitworth Center is part of a larger site plan for that space of land. According to blueprints, the Whitworth Center will stand on the east side of the land, while office space is currently under construction on the west side. Construction for the office space will be completed later this year, and once it is finished, construction on the Whitworth Center will begin.

 

Take an aerial tour of the growth in north Fort Worth in the Alliance corridor developed by Hillwood Properties.

By

Carla Jimenez

Carla Jimenez covers breaking business news and commercial retail development. Born and raised in Euless, she took a detour in the Midwest for a few years, but she’s back in the land of football, barbecue and Dr Pepper.

  Comments  