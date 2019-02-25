Retail and office space planned for this North Fort Worth neighborhood

A new building for retail and office space will start construction this year at the northwest corner of Mark IV Parkway and Cantrell Sansom Road in North Fort Worth. It will be called the Whitworth Center, and it’s part of a larger construction plan that will go in the space of land between Lionfish Way and Mark IV Parkway.
The Whitworth Center, managed by Century 21 Commercial, is an 11,661 square-foot retail and office center that can be divided into seven spaces. No tenants have yet been announced, but the center is surrounded by fast and fast casual dining restaurants and three hotels, with one on the way.
The Whitworth Center is part of a larger site plan for that space of land. According to blueprints, the Whitworth Center will stand on the east side of the land, while office space is currently under construction on the west side. Construction for the office space will be completed later this year, and once it is finished, construction on the Whitworth Center will begin.
