This north Fort Worth neighborhood is getting a new hotel

By Carla Jimenez

February 13, 2019 11:53 AM

This My Place Hotel opened in Yakima, Washington. The hotel chain is based out of South Dakota, with 44 locations across the country and 16 listed as “coming soon.”
The Fossil Creek neighborhood in north Fort Worth is getting a new hotel.

Plans are underway to construct a My Place Hotel, an extended-stay franchise concept based out of South Dakota. According to the development plans filed with the City of Fort Worth, the hotel will be four stories with 63 rooms total. It will be located on North Freeway, near the Radisson Hotel. No timetable was listed.

Since My Place is branded as an extended-stay hotel, the nightly rates are on the cheaper end, averaging $70 per night. The chain also offers pre-packaged breakfasts for a slight additional cost and a ground-level store for snacks and dinnerware.

The hotel chain opened its first hotel in 2012 and has grown into a new brand in the hospitality market ever since. There are 44 hotel locations across the country, with 16 listed on their website as “coming soon.” There are currently two locations in Texas, one in Amarillo and the other in Lubbock.

The Fossil Creek My Place will be the first in North Texas.

