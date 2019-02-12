This massive warehouse at AllianceTexas could be one of America’s biggest

Growth

By Luke Ranker

February 12, 2019 10:08 AM

FORT WORTH

AllianceTexas in far north Fort Worth may soon be home to one of the largest industrial buildings in the country.

Hillwood, developer of the massive hub, announced Monday another round of warehouse construction would begin in March totaling 1.5 million square feet of industrial space. One building, strategically located between the airport and the BNSF intermodal facility, is designed to become one of the biggest modern distribution centers in the United States.

Called Alliance Westport 11, the center will offer 1 million square feet of usable space immediately with the ability to expand to more than 2 million square feet. The building will be located off the frontage road to State Highway 156.

In the Northlake portion of Alliance, at Interstate 35 West and State Highway 114, Hillwood will build two smaller warehouses totaling about 500,000 square feet.

Hillwood said the industrial space is vital to attracting new tenants.

Last week the developer announced toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker will open a regional distribution center of about 1 million square feet in Northlake, bringing more than 300 new jobs.

This Stanley Black & Decker development is separate from a nearly $50 million factory the company is moving from Farmers Branch to Fort Worth.

“Our on-demand approach, combined with numerous shovel-ready development sites, will allow us to continue providing incredible speed-to-market opportunities in all sizes to accommodate both new and existing customers,” Tony Creme, Hillwood senior vice president, said in a statement.

Construction on the warehouses should be finished by the end of the year.

GDA Architects designed the larger warehouse while RGA Architects designed the two smaller buildings.

Luke Ranker

Luke Ranker covers the intersection of people and government focused on Fort Worth and Tarrant County. He came to Texas from the plains of Kansas, where he wrote about a lot, including government, crime and courts in Topeka. He survived a single winter in Pennsylvania as a breaking news reporter. He can be reached at 817-390-7747 or lranker@star-telegram.com.

