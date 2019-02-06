Growth

A 10,000 square-foot retail strip is under construction in Saginaw

By Carla Jimenez

February 06, 2019 02:58 PM

This is the site of the retail strip on Bailey Boswell Road in Saginaw. Edge Realty Partners estimates the construction will be finished in August of 2020.
This is the site of the retail strip on Bailey Boswell Road in Saginaw. Edge Realty Partners estimates the construction will be finished in August of 2020. Carla Jimenez
This is the site of the retail strip on Bailey Boswell Road in Saginaw. Edge Realty Partners estimates the construction will be finished in August of 2020. Carla Jimenez
Saginaw

The southwest corner of Bailey Boswell Road and Saginaw Boulevard in Saginaw will soon be home to a retail strip, and it will bring with it a Smoothie King.

Edge Realty Partners is the developer for the project. It will 10,690 square feet divided into four spaces. Edge hopes the space will turn over in July or August.

Three tenants have signed on to the project: Smoothie King, a salon and a dentist, though the salon and dentist haven’t been specifically named. There is still one space open for lease.

Bailey Boswell Road is already home to booming retail developments, including a Kroger Marketplace and restaurants across the road from the proposed site. Elsewhere in Saginaw, another company is constructing a building for a future Shipley’s Donuts and Mr. Froze Margaritas to town.

Amazon now offers weekday tours of its Fort Worth fulfillment center. Visitors can see how the online retailer's robotics work.

By

Carla Jimenez

Carla Jimenez covers breaking business news and commercial retail development. Born and raised in Euless, she took a detour in the Midwest for a few years, but she’s back in the land of football, barbecue and Dr Pepper.

  Comments  