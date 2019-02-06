A 10,000 square-foot retail strip is under construction in Saginaw

The southwest corner of Bailey Boswell Road and Saginaw Boulevard in Saginaw will soon be home to a new retail strip, and it will bring with it a new Smoothie King.
Edge Realty Partners is the developer for the project, which is currently under construction. It will 10,690 square feet divided into four spaces. Edge hopes the space will turn over in July or August of this year.
So far, three tenants have signed on to the project: Smoothie King, a salon and a dentist, though the salon and dentist haven’t been specifically named. There is still one space open for lease.
Bailey Boswell Road is already home to booming retail developments, including a Kroger Marketplace and restaurants across the road from the proposed site. Elsewhere in Saginaw, another company is constructing a building for a future Shipley’s Donuts and Mr. Froze Margaritas to town.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Comments