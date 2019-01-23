Growth

Construction for Panda Express is underway in this Southwest Fort Worth neighborhood

By Carla Jimenez

January 23, 2019 06:05 PM

Chisholm Trail Ranch doesn’t have a nearby grocery store, but it is getting a Panda Express.

If that’s any consolation.

Construction is underway at the northeast corner of McPherson Boulevard and Summer Creek Drive for a Panda Express restaurant. It will be a free-standing restaurant with seating for 40. It will also have a drive-through if you need your orange chicken in a hurry.

The opening is projected for spring of 2020, but the date is subject to change.

The construction of the new Panda Express location coincides with the construction of the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch, a 250,000 square-foot food and retail development, right across the street. The shops are also set to open in spring of 2020.

