A shopping center and restaurants are coming to this Southwest Fort Worth neighborhood

If you see a lot of digging on Chisholm Trail Parkway, it’s because developers are getting ready to build a 250,000 square-foot food and retail center called the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch. The center, at the southeast corner of Chisholm Trail Parkway and McPherson Boulevard, will have between 30 to 35 spaces available. There are seven pad sites for restaurants, and 20 spaces for small shop tenants.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Edge Realty Partners is the brokerage firm for the project. David Copeland, principal of Edge Realty, said eight tenants are lined up: Old Navy, Marshalls, Ulta, Five Below, Famous Footwear, Tuesday Morning and Resort Nails and Spa.
Construction is underway, and the anchor stores will start moving in January 2020. The pad sites and small shop spaces will be finished at the end of this year.
The grand opening is scheduled for April 2020. Copeland said he expects the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch will be fully occupied by then.
Comments