Growth

A shopping center and restaurants are coming to this Southwest Fort Worth neighborhood

By Carla Jimenez

January 22, 2019 04:47 PM

This is a rendering of what the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch will look like when construction is complete.
This is a rendering of what the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch will look like when construction is complete. Courtesy
This is a rendering of what the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch will look like when construction is complete. Courtesy
Fort Worth

If you see a lot of digging on Chisholm Trail Parkway, it’s because developers are getting ready to build a 250,000 square-foot food and retail center called the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch. The center, at the southeast corner of Chisholm Trail Parkway and McPherson Boulevard, will have between 30 to 35 spaces available. There are seven pad sites for restaurants, and 20 spaces for small shop tenants.

Edge Realty Partners is the brokerage firm for the project. David Copeland, principal of Edge Realty, said eight tenants are lined up: Old Navy, Marshalls, Ulta, Five Below, Famous Footwear, Tuesday Morning and Resort Nails and Spa.

Construction is underway, and the anchor stores will start moving in January 2020. The pad sites and small shop spaces will be finished at the end of this year.

The grand opening is scheduled for April 2020. Copeland said he expects the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch will be fully occupied by then.

At least nine stores are opening their doors Sept. 14 at The Shops at Clearfork, a new upscale shopping center in west Fort Worth, and three other stores are slated to open later in the fall.

By

Carla Jimenez

Carla Jimenez covers breaking business news and commercial retail development. Born and raised in Euless, she took a detour in the Midwest for a few years, but she’s back in the land of football, barbecue and Dr Pepper.

  Comments  