DFW Airport offers COVID testing on-site, right before your flight

Air travelers can now get COVID tests on site at DFW Airport, right before their flights.

The airport jointly owned by the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth has teamed up with the travel firm Collinson to offer the tests at two sites in Terminal D — one on the non-secured sides of the terminal near gate D22, the other on the secured side near gate D7.

“As more and more travelers return to airports, we know how important quick and reliable testing will be for many of our customers,” Ken Buchanan, DFW executive vice president, said in an email. “That’s why we’re teaming with Collinson to open these new facilities. We want to make passenger journeys as seamless and convenient as possible, and that includes how easily they can take and get the results of their tests. Collinson guarantees all tests are conducted under the supervision of a medical professional for the most safe and accurate results.”

The cost of tests range from $79 to $249, depending upon what type of testing is selected. Offerings include pre-departure PCR tests, pre-departure antigen tests and pre-departure antibody tests – and they can be booked as little as one hour in advance on the Collinson website.

Results can be ready in as little as 60 minutes, depending upon the type of test.

Participants who receive a negative test result are provided a digital certification, which they can show upon request as they arrive at their travel destination. The test centers are available for international and domestic travelers, as well as flight crews and other airline and airport workers.

The DFW Airport test centers will create 200 new jobs for the region, a Collinson official said. The facilities can handle about 1,000 COVID tests per day.

“We launched our first COVID-19 airport testing facility in the UK last summer and have since tested hundreds of thousands of global passengers,” David Evans, Collinson joint chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The test centers will make it easier for travelers to get to popular summer destinations such as Aruba, the Bahamas and Jamaica, as well as countries such as Japan and Germany that require pre-departure testing for those wishing to enter.

“The new facilities at DFW Airport are in response to demand for airport testing facilities around the world as we start to emerge from various lockdowns,” he said. “We’re working with airports, airlines and local authorities alike to give travelers convenient, cost-effective options for taking tests pre-departure.”