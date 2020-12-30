Flights delayed at Dallas-Fort Worth airports due to weather, COVID-19

Travelers wait for their luggage at the terminal amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at DFW Airport. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Incoming and outgoing flights were delayed at the DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Potential thunderstorms and COVID-19 both contributed to the flight delays, NBC DFW reported. Cloud coverage and potential for storms caused some delays, according to information from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA closed the airspace in and out of the DFW Airport until 5 p.m. due to required sanitation of the Regional Air Traffic Control center, DFW Airport tweeted at 4:45 p.m.

The Regional Air Traffic Control center will likely to be closed for cleaning from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported.

At least one person tested positive for COVID-19 at the center in recent weeks, according to information from the FAA.

Some arriving flights may be delayed up to an hour and 14 minutes, according to the FAA delay information.

A spokesperson from Dallas Love Field Airport also confirmed that all incoming and outgoing flights have been temporarily halted, WFAA reported.