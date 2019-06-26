A safety probe at Southwest Airlines leads to the removal of 3 FAA senior managers

American Airlines didn’t make the 2017 list of best airlines. See who did When planning your travel, don't wing it! Check out the airlines that ranked the highest on WalletHub's 2017 report of the best airlines in the industry. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When planning your travel, don't wing it! Check out the airlines that ranked the highest on WalletHub's 2017 report of the best airlines in the industry.

The FAA has confirmed that three senior managers have been reassigned as part of an ongoing investigation into several safety and personnel issues at Dallas-based Southwest Airlines.

The removals were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which also indicated the action may be tied to retaliation against whistleblowers who were drawing attention to safety issues.

The U.S. Transportation Department has been looking into issues at the airline for months. Complaints include assertions that the airlines wasn’t properly logging maintenance of its jets, and not properly measuring the weight of its baggage on flights.

An FAA official confirmed the reassignments to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, but also cautioned that the moves were personnel matters and not related to any immediate safety issue.

“We take allegations regarding safety oversight and retaliation seriously,” the FAA said in a written statement. “We also work continuously to improve the FAA organization’s overall performance to meet our critical safety mission. To uphold these principles, we take appropriate action as necessary. We do not comment on personnel matters.”





Southwest Airlines didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. But a spokeswoman told the Journal the airline was “absolutely confident that our maintenance procedures ensure the airworthiness of our aircraft.”

The FAA staffing changes occurred at the Southwest Airlines Certificate Management Office.