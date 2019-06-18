Rex Tillerson buys a Fort Worth-area mansion with an indoor batting cage & pool bar

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake The City of Westlake is known for its famous residents, and here are the most well-known faces. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Westlake is known for its famous residents, and here are the most well-known faces.

Former secretary of state and ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson is buying a mansion in an exclusive Westlake neighborhood, north of Fort Worth.

The house features five bedrooms, seven full and two half baths — and even an indoor batting cage. The structure at 2215 King Fisher Drive was built in 2010 and owned by former Major League Baseball player Vernon Wells III, according to Tarrant Appraisal District records.

Other amenities include a master suite with a coffee bar, salon, gym, pool with swim-up bar, five-car garage with separate golf cart garage and “the ultimate man cave with bar and media,” according to the listing.

The sales price wasn’t included in a warranty deed on file in Tarrant County, but the property was listed for sale at $8.5 million. The deed shows the sellers as Wells and his wife, Charlene and the buyer as a trust owned by Tillerson and his wife, Renda.

In all, the house has 16,238-square-foot of living space, spread across two acres.





If the house sold for its asking price, some publications have indicated that would be among the highest prices ever paid for a single-family home in Tarrant County. Westlake’s town government is officially part of neighboring Denton County, but parts of the town — including Tillerson’s new neighborhood — stretch into Tarrant County.

Tillerson resigned as ExxonMobil CEO in 2017 and served as secretary of state under Trump until March 2018. He and his wife also own a home along Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club.

Wells played 15 years in Major League Baseball, mostly with the Toronto Blue Jays. He finished his career with the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankess before retiring in 2013.