Need home with indoor hoops, bowling alley and 16,000 square feet? NBA star lowered price

But no one bit. The price has dropped to $9,999,900. A steal, right? Just don’t forget about your property tax bill which likely come in near $116,000 a year.
Former NBA star Jermaine O’Neal, who played 19 seasons in the NBA built the expansive mansion in 2012. Oddly, O’Neal never played with the Mavericks. So why he chose Tarrant County is anyone’s guess.
The eight-bedroom, 10.5 bath house is partially furnished and sits on nearly five acres at 940 W. Dove Road in Southlake.
The home was obviously built for a basketball player because it includes a full-sized indoor court. A game room includes bowling lanes, a billiard table and other mancave exclusivity to an “entertainer’s paradise,” as the listing boasts.
It comes with a six-car garage, a sizable pool with a slide, a covered barbecue grill area, multiple living areas, three fireplaces, a massive, state-of-the-art kitchen that includes a breakfast bar and dining nook.
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
