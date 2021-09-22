Need home with indoor hoops, bowling alley and 16,000 square feet? NBA star lowered price

A Southlake mansion built by former NBA star Jermaine O’Neal is for sale for $9,999,900. The house is more than 16,400 square feet and includes eight bedrooms, 10.5 baths, a deluxe pool, and a full-sized, indoor basketball court. Realtor.com

Your dream mansion is sitting in Southlake, waiting to be called home.

In fact, it has been sitting there for a long time. The 16,477-square foot home has been listed on realtor.com for more than 530 days. It was put up for auction with no reserve amount at $11.49 million December 2019.

But no one bit. The price has dropped to $9,999,900. A steal, right? Just don’t forget about your property tax bill which likely come in near $116,000 a year.

Former NBA star Jermaine O’Neal, who played 19 seasons in the NBA built the expansive mansion in 2012. Oddly, O’Neal never played with the Mavericks. So why he chose Tarrant County is anyone’s guess.

The eight-bedroom, 10.5 bath house is partially furnished and sits on nearly five acres at 940 W. Dove Road in Southlake.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The home was obviously built for a basketball player because it includes a full-sized indoor court. A game room includes bowling lanes, a billiard table and other mancave exclusivity to an “entertainer’s paradise,” as the listing boasts.

It comes with a six-car garage, a sizable pool with a slide, a covered barbecue grill area, multiple living areas, three fireplaces, a massive, state-of-the-art kitchen that includes a breakfast bar and dining nook.

A Southlake mansion built by former NBA star Jermaine O’Neal is for sale for $9,999,900. The house is more than 16,400 square feet and includes eight bedrooms, 10.5 baths, a deluxe pool, and a full-sized indoor basketball court. Realtor.com Realtor.com

A Southlake mansion built by former NBA star Jermaine O’Neal is for sale for $9,999,900. The house is more than 16,400 square feet and includes eight bedrooms, 10.5 baths, a deluxe pool, and a full-sized, indoor basketball court. Realtor.com Realtor.com

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A Southlake mansion built by former NBA star Jermaine O’Neal includes a game room with bowling lanes and a billiard table. Realtor.com Realtor.com

The 16,477 square foot mansion in Southlake was built in 2012 and includes a full-sized indoor basketball court, a fully equipped gym and a deluxe game room with bowling lanes and a billiard table. Realtor.com Realtor.com

A Southlake mansion built by former NBA star Jermaine O’Neal and for sale includes a state-of-the-art kitchen with a breakfast bar and dining nook. Realtor.com Realtor.com

A Southlake mansion built by former NBA star Jermaine O’Neal is for sale for $9,999,900. The house is more than 16,400 square feet and includes eight bedrooms, 10.5 baths, a deluxe pool, and a full-sized indoor basketball court. Realtor.com Realtor.com

A Southlake mansion built by former NBA star Jermaine O’Neal is for sale for $9,999,900. The house is more than 16,400 square feet and includes eight bedrooms, 10.5 baths, a deluxe pool, and a full-sized, indoor basketball court. Realtor.com Realtor.com