Castle-inspired Southlake home features pool grotto, 23 rooms and elevator
Looking to live in an English castle but want to stay in Tarrant County?
There’s a Southlake house built just for you.
A 13,917-square-foot castle-inspired home is for sale for $5 million that includes a medieval-themed media center and a pool that has a faux extension resembling an underwater cave, according to the listing on realtor.com.
The house was built in 2010 and sits on a little more than 1.5 acres in the La Mirada neighborhood. It could be yours for a $1 million down payment and then more than $28,000 in monthly mortgage payments.
It has eight bedrooms, including two master bedrooms. Both include a custom closet system, Hollywood baths, separate shower, and vanities. There are nine full bathrooms and one half-bath. It has a wine cellar and wine tasting room, an elevator, multiple staircases and electric shades.
The house includes a separate apartment inside and a separate guest house with its own entry from the street. There is also a full-sized tennis court on the property.
