California upholstery company looking to fill 130 local jobs in Fort Worth operation

This file photo shows an upholstered Logan sofa. EJ Lauren, a California-based upholstery company, plans to open a new operation this fall in Fort Worth with 130 local jobs.

A California-based upholstery company is bringing as many as 140 full-time jobs to Fort Worth by October, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

EJ Lauren, a furniture upholstery company from Downey, California, will be opening a new operation in the Majestic Fort Worth South Business Park.

At least 130 of those jobs will be fulfilled locally, company spokesperson Tammy Hein said, and hiring will begin in September. The operation is expected to open in October.

The 10 jobs filled by current employees from California will primarily be training positions, Hein said.

“It is important to us to become an integral part of the Fort Worth community,” Hein said in an email.

The company has not released information on what types of jobs will be available or what pay ranges they will be offering. Hein did not comment on whether the 140 jobs figure is certain or there is a range, but did say EJ Lauren wants to make sure 95% of positions are filled by local residents.

EJ Lauren does upholstery for private labels, real estate staging, retail stores, e-commerce, residential and commercial design projects, according to its website.