Charles Schwab is adding 1,000 financial tech jobs in Fort Worth area. How to apply

An artist rendering of the planned Schwab campus in Westlake.

The investing firm Charles Schwab Corp. plans to hire an additional 1,000 people in North Texas for a variety of financial tech jobs, including many positions at the company’s new Westlake headquarters just north of Fort Worth.

“Dallas-Fort Worth is a big part of our history and our future,” Rob Mundell, Schwab senior vice president of talent solutions, said in a statement. “With the region’s highly skilled talent pool, we have been growing rapidly in the Metroplex. We expect that will continue into the future as we live up to our ‘no trade-offs’ approach to service, given the extraordinary engagement from both new and existing clients.”

The open positions include financial consultants, client services workers, licensed representatives and technology professionals at both Schwab and TD Ameritrade, a company official said. Schwab acquired TD Ameritrade, which also has a large North Texas presence, for $26 billion last year. Candidates can apply at jobs.schwabjobs.com.

The company already has more than 5,100 employees in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Schwab investors opened 3.2 million new brokerage accounts in the first quarter of this year, a company official said. That’s more than the number of new accounts opened in all of 2020.

In all, Schwab holds 31.9 million active brokerage accounts, 2.1 million corporate retirement portfolios, 1.6 million banking accounts and $7.07 trillion in client assets.

Schwab’s $100 million campus, which was built for an estimated $100 million, is in Westlake near the Tarrant County-Denton County line.

Schwab’s expansion into the region shows that the Fort Worth area is becoming an important financial services hub, Mike Berry, president of AllianceTexas developer Hillwood president, has said.

Including Schwab, Ameritrade, Fidelity and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, at least 13,000 people work in financial services near Hillwood’s Circle T development, Alliance Airport, the Texas 114 corridor in Southlake and the surrounding area. Many of those workers live and shop in neighboring cities such as Roanoke and Southlake.