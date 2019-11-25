Charles Schwab to move its headquarters to North Texas after Ameritrade deal closes

Charles Schwab Corp. is making Westlake its new headquarters.

The big announcement came Monday after the San Francisco-based brokerage company announced it had acquired TD Ameritrade for a deal valued at about $26 billion.

Once the deal closes for Ameritrade, Schwab’s corporate headquarters will relocate to its new headquarters in Westlake, in northeast Tarrant County.

In September 2017, company founder Charles Schwab, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and local leaders from Westlake and surrounding cities gathered at the Circle T Ranch to celebrate the beginning of construction of the $100 million complex in North Texas.

The campus was part of a broader development on the corner of the ranch at Texas 170 and Texas 114, which also was planned to include a hotel, residences and 1 million square feet of office and retail space. The property is on the line between Tarrant and Denton counties, about 23 miles north of downtown Fort Worth.

Schwab and Ameritrade have a sizable presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a Schwab news release.

“This will allow the combined firm to take advantage of the central location of the new Schwab campus to serve as the hub of a network of Schwab branches and operation centers that the span the entire U.S. and beyond,” according to the Monday news release.

The process to combine companies will take 18 to 36 months, according to the news release.

As of November 2018, the company reported 1,200 employees currently working in North Texas and 145 job openings in the region.

The Dallas Business Journal reported the approximately 1 million-square-foot Westlake campus, once completed, could house about 7,000 employees. The company has about 20,000 overall.

Schwab officials pointed out that the company was found in San Francisco and they will maintain a commitment to the Bay Area.

“A small percentage of roles may move from San Francisco to Westlake over time, either through relocation or attrition,” according to the news release. “The vast majority of San Francisco-based roles, however, are not anticipated to be impacted by this decision. Schwab expects to continue hiring in San Francisco and retain a sizable corporate footprint in the city.”

Ameritrade deal

Charles Schwab is buying rival TD Ameritrade in a $26 billion stock swap, a blockbuster agreement accelerated by massive disruption in the online brokerage industry.

Competitive pressure has already forced brokerages to make it free for customers to trade U.S. stocks online, and Schwab’s buyout combines two of the biggest players in the industry.

The tie-up creates a company so big, however, that it may draw sharp scrutiny from antitrust regulators. The combined company would have more than $5 trillion in client assets under management.

“With this transaction, we will capitalize on the unique opportunity to build a firm with the soul of a challenger and the resources of a large financial services institution that will be uniquely positioned to serve the investment, trading and wealth management needs of investors across every phase of their financial journeys,” Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger said in a prepared statement.