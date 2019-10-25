Microsoft expanding its North Texas operations, creating 575 new jobs

Microsoft Corp. is bringing 575 new jobs as it expands in North Texas, according to an announcement by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday.

The governor said Microsoft would expand operations at its Las Colinas site in Irving and invest more than $31 million. Microsoft has been in Texas for more than two decades.

A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $4.9 million has been extended to Microsoft.

“We have a robust workforce here already and we are excited to continue growing that — expanding our talent base and opportunities in North Texas,” said Raamel Mitchell, Microsoft Las Colinas campus director, in a prepared statement released Friday.

Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer voiced excitement over Microsoft’s renewed commitment to Las Colinas.

“As a valuable corporate stakeholder in our community, we look forward to working with Microsoft as it builds its workforce and creates thousands of valuable technology jobs in Irving,” the mayor said.

Gov. Abbott said the expansion was “further evidence of Texas’ rise as a global technology hub.”

“I thank Microsoft for their continued investment and will continue to promote policies that expand these beneficial partnerships and bring more jobs to the Long Star State,” the governor said.