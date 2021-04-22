H-E-B has purchased a site in north Fort Worth. But don’t get too excited yet

Here’s some great news: Popular grocery chain H-E-B has purchased a site in north Fort Worth.

That was according to a post Thursday morning by Fort Worth Council Member Cary Moon on his Facebook page.

But Fort Worth residents should step on the brakes a little.

H-E-B bought a site in Mansfield in 2016, and there’s still no H-E-B grocery store in that Tarrant County city.

On the city of Mansfield Facebook page, city officials noted the company bought a site at the southeast corner of East Broad Street and U..S. 287.

Through the years, Mansfield city officials have kept residents updated, saying mostly that an agreement with H-E-B gives the company until 2021 to start the project.

“H-E-B is still the owner of the property,” said Belinda Willis with the city of Mansfield in a Thursday email. “ The agreement with the company was for incentives that included street, water and drainage infrastructure.”

Willis said under that agreement the company must obtain a certificate of occupancy by July 31, 2021.

“Zoning for the property is in place, however once the deadline passes the company would need to go to the City Council for any incentive agreement,” Willis said.

Last month, an H-E-B official told Mansfield residents they couldn’t give them an answer as to when a store might be built in the Mansfield area.

In Fort Worth, Moon noted that the San Antonio-based company had purchased a site at Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive.

Current sitework that’s underway near the property is for a cancer treatment facility, Moon said in the post.

The H-E-B news comes just weeks after the company announced that two stores are coming to North Texas in the fall of 2022, one in Frisco and another in Plano.

The store in Frisco will be at Legacy Drive and Main Street, while the one in Plano will be at Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

For years, H-E-B has had its Central Market stores in Dallas, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth.

In recent years, grocery stores also have been added to cities in Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury and Waxahachie.

H-E-B is one of the largest privately held companies in Texas with $32 billion in annual sales, and more than 420 stores across Texas and Mexico.