More H-E-B grocery stores opening in North Texas. Here’s where they will be in 2022.

Get ready, North Texas, here come more H-E-B grocery stores.

Officials with H-E-B announced on Friday that two stores are coming in the fall of 2022, one in Frisco and another in Plano.

The store in Frisco will be at Legacy Drive and Main Street while the one in Plano will be at Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

H-E-B has been in North Texas for 20 years, starting out in 2001 with Central Market stores in Dallas, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth.

In recent years, grocery stores also have been added to cities in Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury and Waxahachie.

““This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of H-E-B, our flagship banner, to our growing network of stores,” said Stephen Butt, President – Central Market Division of H-E-B, in a Friday news release. “For the past 20 years, Central Market has been committed to earning customers’ trust, and H-E-B Partners will work hard to earn the confidence of the many new shoppers we look forward to serving in the Plano and Frisco communities.”

H-E-B is one of the largest privately held companies in Texas with $32 billion in annual sales, and more than 420 stores across Texas and Mexico.