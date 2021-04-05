This Australian building materials company is bringing 300 jobs south of Fort Worth

An Australian company that specializes in making construction materials for roads, bridges and other projects plans to open a manufacturing center south of Fort Worth that will employ at least 300 people.

Wagners Composite Fiber Technologies has agreed to buy a 12-acre site off U.S. 377 in Cresson. The center will generate more than 300 jobs in the first 10 years, according to the Parker County Economic Development Council.

The company is known for is composite fiber materials, which can be used on bridges, walkways and boardwalks. Their products are built to stand up to harsh weather environments, officials said.

“Wagners is a fantastic addition to Parker County and is a huge step forward in providing local employment options to our residents” stated Parker County Judge Pat Deen. “We expect this high-quality job growth to continue in Parker County.”

Cresson city officials approved a zoning request for the project March 23. Construction on the manufacturing facility is expected to begin soon, and the company aims to begin business operations by the end of the year.

“The City of Cresson is honored to welcome Wagners to their new home in Cresson. This is extremely exciting to be a part of growth from an Australian company to our little prairie town,” Mayor Teena Conway said in a statement. “The impact to the job market alone is beyond wonderful! We are so proud to be a partner with Parker County and the PCEDC team in finding the perfect home for this outstanding business.”

Landing the Wagners deal shows that Parker County is becoming a major player in luring jobs to the Dallas-Fort Worth region, said Wayne Garrett, chairman of the economic development council, a nonprofit agency.

Wagners boasts that it has pioneered the use of fiberglass reinforced plastic in projects such as pedestrian bridges, boardwalks and marine piers. The products are designed to be stronger than steel and also resistant to rot, rust and corrosion.