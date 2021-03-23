This popular West Coast coffee stand is brewing up new locations in Dallas-Fort Worth

Construction is underway for a Dutch Bros. Coffee location at 2309 W. Park Row Dr. in Pantego. Kailey Broussard

A popular West Coast coffee stand billed as the largest privately held drive-thru-only java chain in the United States has big plans for the Metroplex.

Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee plans to open more than 10 locations in North Texas in 2021, with construction planned for sites in Arlington, Fort Worth, Plano, Garland and Richardson. Its first DFW location will open in McKinney during the summer.

Since opening in 1992, the chain has expanded to nearly every state in the western U.S. to boast more than 400 locations. In addition to coffee and espresso products, its menu includes shakes, sodas and brightly colored energy drinks. Customers can choose from dozens of flavors to mix into any concoction.

The first Dutch Bros. in Texas opened in College Station in January, according to trade publication Tea and Coffee, with the goal of opening 100 locations in the state by 2023.

Construction is underway for a drive-thru shop at 2309 W. Park Row Dr. in Pantego, City Manager Joe Ashton said in an email Monday morning. Locations are also planned at 2317 W. Berry St. in Fort Worth and 5328 Sycamore School Road, according to state Licensing and Regulation Department listings. A location at 750 West Spring Creek Parkway is also under construction.

Aaron Harris, vice president of development, said in an email Tuesday that Dutch. Bros aims to open more than 20 shops across the state this year.

“We chose Texas because it’s business friendly, has amazing weather and a fast growing population,” Harris said. “We’re so excited to continue to expand in the great state of Texas!”