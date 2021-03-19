Catering to northeast Tarrant diverse communities is a priority for this developer

The owner of the North Main BBQ restaurant in Euless wants to reach out to the area’s diverse population with an international grocery store.

A developer who owns the popular North Main BBQ restaurant is expanding to serve the area’s international community.

Elsir Elhadi Is renovating the building at 1406 N. Main Street and adding an international grocery store.

Elhadi said the barbecue restaurant will stay open, but there is a need to serve the diverse and growing population that is settling in northeast Tarrant.

“The great thing about the area (northeast Tarrant County) is that it’s a great Mecca for international people right now,” he said.

“Euless is very diverse demographically, and they are very welcoming.”

Elhadi said he is still deciding on a name for the food store, which is scheduled to open in about five months.

The store will carry foods from the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The area is seeing an influx of people coming from countries such as Pakistan, Egypt, India and Sudan.

Elhadi said he chose Euless for the food store because of the city’s open and welcoming atmosphere toward immigrants.

He said people are coming to fill jobs at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, Amazon and in hospitals.

“I really appreciate the mayor and city council appreciating and welcoming people like us.”