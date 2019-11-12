Bath & Body Works will move into this new development in southwest Fort Worth and more

The boom in development in southwest Fort Worth continues with three new businesses.

Another tenant has started to move into the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch, the massive mixed-use development under construction at the southeast corner of Chisholm Trail Parkway and McPherson Boulevard. Bath & Body Works, the retailer for fragrance and bath and body products, submitted a permit to build a new store in the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch.

Bath & Body Works is the newest tenant, and will join other stores Old Navy, Marshalls, Ulta, Five Below, Famous Footwear, Tuesday Morning and Resort Nails and Spa that were announced earlier this year.

The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch is scheduled to be completed in April.

For fans of fried chicken, Chicken Express submitted a permit with the city for construction of a new restaurant. The address listed on the permit is 5345 Sycamore School Road, an empty pad site near the area’s Neighborhood Walmart. According to the permit, the restaurant will be 3,100 square feet. No timeline for construction was included.

And, as more development and more infrastructure pops up in southwest Fort Worth, it means more cars. And more cars means more car maintenance — which is perhaps why a new AutoZone is also eyeing a new location in the area. According to a commercial grading permit filed with the city, the address listed for the site is 7801 Crowley Road. No word yet when construction might begin.