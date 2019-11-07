Vision Commercial could bring restaurants, retail to old Rangers stadium in Arlington

The Rangers may be moving to a new stadium, but Globe Life Park will still have a manager.

Leasing manager, that is.

Vision Commercial Real Estate is now representing Globe Life Park to lease the four-story field office tower and street level retail spaces. Overall there’s 30,000 square feet of available office space and 15,000 square feet of retail space.

“The transformation of this great stadium into a work/play venue will enable Globe Life Park to become the epicenter of Arlington’s entertainment district,” said Roger Smeltzer, principal broker for Vision Commercial, in a statement.

Trenton Price, director of Vision Commercial, said in the first phase the company is looking at several options for tenants, including outdoor retail, quick service restaurants and even childcare. The space will be ready for leasing by spring of next year.

As the Texas Rangers make the move to the new stadium, Globe Life Park will become a mixed-use development and sports arena, home to the XFL team the Dallas Renegades and the North Texas Soccer Club starting next year.

According to a news release from Vision Commercial, the tenants of the office and retail space will have exclusive access to park events and other amenities.

Six Flags might also be moving in. Last month, Arlington City Council voted yes on a measure that would reimburse Six Flags up to $6 million to make renovations to the office space to turn it into the company’s new headquarters. The lease would be for 15 years.