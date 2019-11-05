Need a job in North Texas? More than 5,800 positions available at job fair this week

Need a job?

More than 150 North Texas employers will have over 5,800 job openings at the 8th Annual Hiring, Red, White and You? Job Fair on Thursday.

The event, which will be at Globe Life Park, 1000 Ballpark Way in Arlington, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The job fair hosted by Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County, Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission is free to everyone, but priority will be given to veterans.

Some of the companies attending the event include Tarrant County College, Texas Live!, Texas Rangers, UPS, Waste Management, Lockheed Martin, Amazon, Cook Children’s Health Care System, DynCorp International LLC, FedEx, Flex-N-Gate, Gaylord Texan Resort, JPS Health Network, Bell Helicopter and Klein Tools.

The North Texas event is designed to assist veterans, service members and their spouses. An estimated 1.6 million veterans live in Texas. In the past seven years, the job fair has found jobs for 84,153 people, including 35,485 veterans and 48,668 spouses at more than 14,400 employers.

The campaign is a statewide event with job fairs scheduled in 31 Texas cities on Thursday.

To pre-register, go to https://hrwyjobseeker.eventbrite.com.