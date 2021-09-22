Critic of Colleyville Heritage principal sues school district over free speech

A critic of Colleyville Heritage High School’s first Black principal is suing the school district and the board president alleging that his Constitutional right to free speech was violated when he tried to speak during a recent school board meeting.

Mitchell Ryan is suing the district and school board president Jorge Rodriguez in the Northern District of Texas in Fort Worth.

Ryans suit alleges that during the Aug. 23 board meeting, Rodriguez repeatedly shut him down when he criticized Colleyville Heritage Principal James Whitfield who is currently on paid administrative leave and is facing the possibility of his contract not being renewed.

Whitfield spoke out publicly when a former school board candidate alleged that he was teaching and promoting critical race theory.

Ryan alleged that, while he was prevented from speaking against Whitfield, the principal’s supporters were allowed to speak and to use his name.

The suit alleges that the school board adopted and published an official “speech content” policy which prohibits citizens from identifying district employees and others by name during the public forum.

During the Aug. 23 board meeting, Ryan attempted to speak against Whitfield, but the suit alleges that Rodriguez continuously prevented him from speaking while allowing Whitfield’s supporters to speak.