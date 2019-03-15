If you’re a fan of ‘Call of Duty’ then Fort Worth is the place to be this weekend

If you are a fan of video games, in particularly Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, then Fort Worth is going to be the place to be the next few days.

The top 16 teams in the world will compete in the CWL Fort Worth main event, while hundreds of amateur squads will battle in an open bracket.

The 16 team 2019 CWL Pro League will compete for a $325,000 prize pool, while the open bracket event will compete for a $75,000 prize pool.

The 16 pro teams will be split into four groups with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the double-elimination championship bracket.

You can view these matches through several live streams, including on MLG’s website, the official Call of Duty Twitch channels, and through the in-game World League Hub in Black Ops 4.

WHEN: March 15 - Amateur and Pro league matches - 2pm start – 12am

Sat, March 16 - Amateur and Pro matches cont. - 10am start – 12am

Sun, March 17 - Championship matches - 10am start – 8 p.m.

Doors open approximately one hour before scheduled start.

WHERE: Fort Worth Convention Center

MORE INFO: MLG officials anticipate more than 80,000 concurrent viewers will tune in to watch the action with more than 78,000 total minutes watched. Tickets to attend the event can be purchased online or at the door. This event was secured in partnership between Fort Worth Sports (a department of Visit Fort Worth) and the Fort Worth Convention Center.





Teams

Here are the pool play groups for CWL Fort Worth 2019.

Pool A

Gen.G: Chance “Maux” Moncivaez, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, Jared “Nagafen” Harrell, Colt “Havok” McLendon, and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon

Heretics: Alejandro “Lucky” López, Juan “JurNii” Antonio González, Jorge “MethodZ” Bancells, Endika “Sukry” Andres, and Adrian “MeTTalZz” Serrano

UYU: Mehran “Mayhem” Anjomshoa, Nicholas “Proto” Maldonado, Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, Adian “GorgoKnight” Provenzano, and Saul “Parzelion” Masse-Siguenza

Denial Esports: Wailers Locart, Ryan “ZeeK” Lapierre, Lucas “rizK” Derambure, Paul “Breszy” Breszynski, and Nathan “Natshay” Dupuis

Pool B

100 Thieves: Kenny Williams, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, Sam “Octane” Larew, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, and Ian “Enable” Wyatt

Red Reserve: Joseph “Joee” Pinnington, Rhys “Rated” Price, Trei “Zer0” Morris, Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, and Ben Bance

Enigma6: Jordon General, Steven “Diabolic” Rivero, Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley, Bradley “Frosty” Bergstrom, and Martin Chino

Evil Geniuses: John “Xotic” Bruno, Tyler “FeLo” Johnson, Jevon “Goonjar” Gooljar-Lim, Matthew “Royalty” Faithfull, and Dillon “Attach” Price

Pool C

Midnight Esports: Devin “LlamaGod” Tran, Renato “Saints” Forza, Christopher “Parasite” Duarte, Andres Lacefield, and Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic

Splyce: Jordan “Jurd” Crowley, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Ulysses “Aqua” Silva, Daniel “Loony” Loza, and Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi

Luminosity: Josiah “Slacked” Berry, Johnathan “John” Perez, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Peirce “Gunless” Hillman, and Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo

Excelerate Gaming: Christopher “ProFeeZy” Astudillo, Mike “MRuiz” Ruiz, Eric “JetLi” Phan, Carson “Brack” Newberry, and Cesar “Skyz” Bueno

Pool D

eUnited: James “Clayster” Eubanks, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan, and Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris

OpTic Gaming: Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter, Damon “Karma” Barlow, Tommy “TJHaLy” Haly, and Brandon “Dashy” Otell

Team Envy: Patrick “ACHES” Price, Adam “Assault” Garcia, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov, and Cuyler “Huke” Garland

Team Reciprocity: Thomas “Tommey” Trewren, Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, Sean “Seany” O’Connor, Zach “Zed” Denyer, and Dylan Henderson

Schedule

Matches begin at 2pm CT on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, however, the first match will start at 10am CT.

Friday, March 15

2pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses

2pm CT: Midnight vs. Splyce

2pm CT: Red Reserve vs. Enigma6

2pm CT: Luminosity vs. Excelerate

3:30pm CT: Gen.G vs. Heretics

3:30pm CT: OpTic Gaming vs. Reciprocity

3:30pm CT: eUnited vs. Team Envy

3:30pm CT: UYU vs. Denial Esports

5pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Red Reserve

5pm CT: Midnight vs. Luminosity

5pm CT: Splyce vs. Excelerate

5pm CT: Enigma6 vs. Evil Geniuses

6:30pm CT: OpTic Gaming vs. Team Envy

6:30pm CT: eUnited vs. Reciprocity

6:30pm CT: Heretics vs. UYU

6:30pm CT: Gen.G vs. Denial Esports

8pm CT: Splyce vs. Luminosity

8pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Enigma6

8pm CT: Red Reserve vs. Evil Geniuses

8pm CT: Midnight vs. Excelerate

9:30pm CT: eUnited vs. OpTic Gaming

9:30pm CT: Team Envy vs. Reciprocity

9:30pm CT: Heretics vs. Denial Esports

9:30pm CT: Gen.G vs. UYU

Additionally, TCL, America’s Fastest-Growing TV Brand, is offering fans the best hands on experience at the Call of Duty World League (CWL), Fort Worth. Fans who visit the TCL booth on Friday and Saturday will be able to test their skills against former Call of Duty pro players in a 1-on-1 battle for a chance to win a 55-inch TCL Roku TV. Additionally, fans who come by the booth on Sunday will be able to join their favorite Call of Duty casting duo as they drop into Blackout, Call of Duty’s new battle royale mode.

WHEN:



Friday, March 15 – 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. CST



Saturday, March 16 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. CST



Sunday, March 17 – 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST





BEAT THE PRO:





Anthony “NAMELESS” Wheeler: Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Joe “MerK” DeLuca: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Philip “Momo” Whitfield and Miles “MilesTheRoss” Ross: Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.





WHERE: TCL Booth and Lounge - Fort Worth Convention Center

1201 Houston Street, Fort Worth, TX