Is Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver going to leave Lubbock early for the NBA? He says...

Texas Tech sophomore guard Jarrett Culver is projected as an NBA lottery pick. Most feel he’ll bolt for the pros after this season.

But Culver has not made a decision.

“I’m just focused on while I’m here, I’m doing what I can [to win],” Culver said. “Whenever the time is, I just pray about that time. Whenever it is, it will be.”

Asked if he’s leaning one way or another, Culver said: “I haven’t even focused on any of that, you know what I’m saying?”

Instead, Culver is focused on winning the Big 12 tournament championship to go along with the Red Raiders’ regular-season title. Texas Tech faces the winner of Oklahoma-West Virginia on Thursday night.

All eyes will be on Culver, of course, the star of Tech’s team. He’s averaging 17.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game and was named the Big 12’s player of the year.

Tech coach Chris Beard feels it’s as much of a team award as any, but raved about Culver’s development from his freshman to sophomore season.

“He’s just one of the best players in college basketball,” Beard said. “He’s gotten so much better from Year 1 to Year 2. Shoot, he gets better from last week to this week. He’s always working on his craft.

“His talent? The whole world can see. But the things people are starting to understand is the championship DNA, the unselfishness, the toughness and what a great teammate he is.”