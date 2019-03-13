Late free throws the difference for UNT in C-USA tourney opener vs. Southern Miss

North Texas won its opening round game of the Conference USA Championship on Wednesday for the fourth straight season in defeating Southern Miss, 49-46, in Frisco.

Terriell Bradley sank two free throws with seven second left to seal the victory and move UNT to the quarterfinals where it will face top-seeded Rice at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Bradley had a game-high 16 points as both teams struggled from the floor (31 of 111).

With 40 seconds left and UNT up 47-45, the Lady Eagles hit the first of two free throws before missing the second. Southern Miss, though, would miss two shots before Velma Mitchell pulled down a critical free throw for the Mean Green, which called a timeout and advanced the ball before Bradley was fouled to put her at the free throw line.

The game was tied at 6 after the first quarter before UNT out-scored Southern Miss 20-8 in the second. The Lady Eagles returned the favor in the third with a 21-10 run to set up the fourth quarter dramatics.