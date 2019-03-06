Find out how we’re putting “Fort Worth” back in the Star-Telegram

On Sunday, you’ll notice something different about our newspaper and website: The masthead will now read “Fort Worth Star-Telegram,” returning our city’s name to our brand after an absence of nearly 20 years.

That move made sense two decades ago. Fort Worth was expanding, and, as that happened, Arlington and Northeast Tarrant County tried to decide whether they aligned more with Fort Worth or Dallas. At the same time, local media companies battled to expand their footprints with readers and businesses across all of those fast-growing communities.

Almost two decades later, we are bringing “Fort Worth” back to the Star-Telegram to signal our commitment to the citizens of Fort Worth and our intention to produce local journalism that is essential to this community. And the best place to start is with the name, a brand that traces its roots back to 1906.

Our masthead says who we are, who we represent and who we serve — that’s Fort Worth, through and through. Nowadays, we stand for what Fort Worth is all about. And we know that city pride is shared across many neighboring communities, from Arlington, to Burleson, to White Settlement, to Saginaw, to Haltom City and beyond.

Fort Worth remains that big city with the small-town feel. It’s one of the reasons I was so happy to move here with my family last November. It’s the place with a rich Western heritage, as well as a landmark story of the rebirth of a downtown district.

It’s the place of micro-communities, each with its own unique character. It’s the place with world-class performing arts centers, museums and family attractions. It’s the place that is home to businesses that are household names in aviation, defense, transportation and more.

Fort Worth is the innovative spirit of Amon Carter, the founder of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Fort Worth has its own pace, and we want to celebrate it. We also want to honor its history and tradition, and a spirit that is unique in our state and country.

Fort Worth — where the West begins — means pride and participation, which our city displays every day through engagement in civic life, politics, cultural pursuits, leadership and business.

You’ll see other changes in the coming months as well. Most importantly, we’re increasing our local Fort Worth editorial coverage. To do this, we’re already in the process of recruiting four new reporters in areas such as breaking news and investigations, as well as a new local news editor. On Sundays, look for a new column celebrating Fort Worth’s history and heritage. We’re also adding two more pages to the Wednesday and Sunday print editions featuring a combination of local, national and international news.

These changes are in addition to our commitment to the digital reinvention of our newsroom to ensure that you get the news and information you need on the screens where you’re spending more of your time. You can expect to continue to enjoy original and ambitious digital content like our podcasts Out of the Cold, High School Huddle and Eats Beat, as well as the latest documentary series Titletown, TX /All We Got. (The 13-part series chronicles a season in the football program at Gainseville State School, one of five state-run juvenile detention facilities in Texas, and it’s first-class reporting and engaging storytelling.)

So beginning on Sunday, we celebrate you — our readers and our business partners. We thank you for your loyalty and for upholding the ideals that we share as a community. And we ask for your continued support as we recommit to Fort Worth at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.