In Fort Worth alone, there are upward of 900 unsolved cases - mostly murder mysteries - that date back to the 1950s.

Some of the cases are eventually solved, but most just go cold.

True crime reporter Deanna Boyd takes you deep into the most compelling cold cases in North Texas, which leave a victim's family searching for closure and suspects on the loose.

Out of the Cold is Produced by Steve Wilson, edited by Steve Coffman and written and narrated by Deanna Boyd

Episode 10

From troubled youth mentor to murder victim

Dallas County juvenile probation officer Ray Hernandez was compassionate yet cautious. Yet, in 2008, police say someone he knew stabbed him 46 times, then set his Grand Prairie house on fire.
DNA composites from Ray Hernandez's cold case

Episode 9

From life of the party to a brutal death

She let a late-night visitor into her Arlington apartment in January 2012. By morning, Irasema Chavez was found dead, stabbed more than 100 times.
Surveillance video and DNA composites from Irasema Chavez's cold case

Episode 8

A young mother's addiction and disappearance

The dark shadow of crack cocaine followed her every step, but was her addiction the reason Felecia Johnson disappeared 24 years ago?

Episode 7

A savage beating and pleas for justice

More than 30 years later, family members are still haunted by the unsolved murder of Milton Hatchell, who was found beaten to death in a north Fort Worth neighborhood, a vicious attack that police said left his face "virtually unrecognizable."

Episode 6

Part 2: A suspect’s history of violence

Since Cheryl Springfield was murdered on Christmas Day 1980, one man remains as a suspect. But Barry Dean Kelly, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of another woman, insists he had nothing to do with Cheryl’s death.

Episode 5

Part 1: Murder under the Christmas tree

With her young son and a niece sleeping nearby, Cheryl Springfield was killed on Dec. 25, 1980 and left near the Christmas tree in her home, the cord of an iron wrapped around her neck. Her case remains unsolved.

Update

Arrest made in father's murder

A Mexican national imprisoned three times for illegally entering the U.S. is accused in the 2007 fatal shooting of Martin Munoz, a beloved husband and father of three.
Episode Four

A father's murder, a family's enduring pain

Martin Muñoz, an auto shop owner, worked hard so that his three children could have opportunities that he didn't. But a dispute over a tire rim left him dead and his family still heartbroken more than a decade later.

Episode Three

A grandmother's mysterious murder

Margarett Terry had endured a life filled with heartache, burying two children and a husband. If life was fair, she would have died peacefully. Instead, she was murdered inside her home, a crime that remains unsolved - 28 years later.
Episode Two

Part 2: A Shot in the Dark

More than four decades after 14-year-old Donald Rodger's death, a cold case detective seeks out new evidence to finally move the case forward.

Episode One

Part 1: Melvin Knox's Secret

Donald Rodgers, 14, died in his best friend's house on Aug. 7, 1973 - shot in the face and stabbed seven times - but was an intruder to blame?
