The dark shadow of crack cocaine followed her every step, but was her addiction the reason Felecia Johnson disappeared 24 years ago?
Episode 7
A savage beating and pleas for justice
More than 30 years later, family members are still haunted by the unsolved murder of Milton Hatchell, who was found beaten to death in a north Fort Worth neighborhood, a vicious attack that police said left his face "virtually unrecognizable."
Episode 6
Part 2: A suspect’s history of violence
Since Cheryl Springfield was murdered on Christmas Day 1980, one man remains as a suspect. But Barry Dean Kelly, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of another woman, insists he had nothing to do with Cheryl’s death.
Episode 5
Part 1: Murder under the Christmas tree
With her young son and a niece sleeping nearby, Cheryl Springfield was killed on Dec. 25, 1980 and left near the Christmas tree in her home, the cord of an iron wrapped around her neck. Her case remains unsolved.
Update
Arrest made in father's murder
A Mexican national imprisoned three times for illegally entering the U.S. is accused in the 2007 fatal shooting of Martin Munoz, a beloved husband and father of three.
Martin Muñoz, an auto shop owner, worked hard so that his three children could have opportunities that he didn't. But a dispute over a tire rim left him dead and his family still heartbroken more than a decade later.
Episode Three
A grandmother's mysterious murder
Margarett Terry had endured a life filled with heartache, burying two children and a husband. If life was fair, she would have died peacefully. Instead, she was murdered inside her home, a crime that remains unsolved - 28 years later.