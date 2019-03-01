Three Mansfield police officers rescue suicidal 19-year-old off highway bridge

Three Mansfield police officers rescued a teen who apparently was thinking of jumping off a bridge onto several lanes of traffic on U.S. 287.

Late Thursday, Mansfield police released body cam videos from the officers of the rescue.

The rescue occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Lone Star Road bridge over U.S. 287. in Mansfield.

Mansfield police responded to a call of someone sitting on the ledge of the bridge.

When they arrived, Mansfield officers found a 19-year-old sitting on a concrete wall facing the lanes of traffic.

Mansfield Officer Bryan Rogers, a member of the department since February 2017 and a 15-year police veteran, began talking to the teen who refused to talk to the officer in detail. Rogers talked to the teen in an attempt to understand how the officer could assist him.

As Rogers spoke to the teen, Mansfield officers Kalif Jefferson, a member of the department since March 2017 and a 12-year police veteran, and Max Gaona, who joined the force in June 2018, worked their way behind the teen.

At some point, Gaona and Jefferson worked their way close enough to the teen to grab him and pull him off the wall.

The teen was taken into protective custody and taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured.