Report: courtside Mavs fan who cursed at Clippers Patrick Beverly gets major punishment

By Peter Dawson

January 22, 2019 04:45 PM

Dennis Smith Jr. is returning to the court on Tuesday night, but one Dallas fan is not.

Last December, Dan Knobler, a well-known courtside spectator, heckled forward Patrick Beverley when the Clippers visited the American Airlines Center to play the Mavericks.

After an investigation by the organization, it was determined that Knobler will not be allowed in the arena for the remainder of this season, according to a report from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

The incident resulted in Knobler’s ejection from that game (the report says he has not been back since) and also led to Beverly throwing a ball into the stands (the NBA league office fined him $25,000).

On Monday, star rookie Luka Doncic was fined $10,000 for kicking a ball into the stands during his team’s 111-99 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Dennis Smith Jr. lost part of his tooth Sunday night but returned to make the key defensive play as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers.

