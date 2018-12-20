Senior guard scores career-high 35 to power red-hot North Texas to another victory

Senior guard Michael Miller exploded for a career-high 35 points in 31 minutes to drive North Texas past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-66 to conclude nonconference play Thursday at the Super Pit in Denton.

Miller was off to the races early, as the senior hit all four of his 3- pointers to give the Mean Green (12-1) a substantial 18-2 lead with 10:56 left in the first half.

UNT recognized it could be a historic night for Miller as the 6-foot-3 guard eclipsed his career-high with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting just in the first half. The Mean Green led Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-8) 32-23 at the break.

Opening up the second half, UNT went on a 13-2 run to extend its lead 45-25.

North Texas kept its foot on the gas, shooting nearly 64 percent from the floor in the second half to put away the Golden Lions.

Miller finished 11-of-13 from the field, 6-of-7 from deep and 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

“(Michael) is a great story about our program,” coach Grant McCasland told meangreensports.com. “His heart, his willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

Redshirt freshman Umoja Gibson added 13 points.

Miller and UNT look to continue their hot start to the season as they travel to Houston to battle Rice on Dec. 29 with a 2 p.m. tip-off.