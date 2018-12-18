North Texas improves to 11-1 with win over New Mexico; Gonzaga rolls past UTA

UNT moved the ball and spread the love as four starters scored double-figures to power the Mean Green past New Mexico, 74-65, on Tuesday at the Pit.

UNT (11-1) came out poised and aggressive and allowed only three free throws from New Mexico (5-5) in the opening six minutes for a 12-3 lead.

The Lobos answered with an 8-0 run to bring Tuesday’s matchup within two points.

Senior guard Jorden Duffy was the vocal point for UNT in the first half and led all scorers with 12 to put the Mean Green up 35-29.

UNT’s lead never wavered as Roosevelt Smart showcased his ability to go get a bucket, scoring 11 of his 14 points in the second half.

The Mean Green’s leading scorer, Ryan Woolridge, was quiet offensively. However, stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, seven assists and six steals.

Duffy finished with 14 points and Michael Miller added 11 points.

UNT forced 21 turnovers and snagged 16 steals.

Winning six of its last seven, the Mean Green return home to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday with a 7 p.m. tip-off.

No. 8 Gonzaga 89, UTA 55

No. 8 ranked Gonzaga held UT-Arlington to under 27 percent shooting as a team to cruise by the Mavs, 89-55, on Tuesday at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wa.

UTA (3-8) struggled from the floor as Gonzaga (9-2) displayed its national relevance, jumping out to a 19-5 lead in the first 8 minutes.

The Bulldogs defense stayed its course and went on a 13-7 run to push their lead to 32-12 late in the first half.

With 3:44 remaining before halftime, junior guard Brian Warren hit a pair of mid-range jumpers to give UTA some light. Warren led the Mavs with 10 points as Gonzaga’s lead extended to 48-30 at the break.

Shooting 26 percent from the floor and 23 percent from beyond the arc, UTA was unable to get within striking distance on the reigning West Coast Conference champs.

Warren finished with 12 points and TiAndre Jackson-Young added 10 points. Edric Dennis returned from injury and chipped in 8 point off the bench.

UTA looks to bounce back as they travel to California to take on Cal Poly on Friday at 9 p.m.