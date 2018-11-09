TCU student Nathania Davis posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 to take part in the campus movement #DearTCU, which aims to elevate the voices of students of color and different sexual orientations.
With words and images, #DearTCU campaign calls out injustice and inequality on campus

By Hanaa’ Tameez

htameez@star-telegram.com

November 09, 2018 07:30 AM

Fort Worth

A trending hashtag in DFW is bringing attention to claims of inequality and racial injustice on the Texas Christian University campus.

#DearTCU emerged on Twitter and Instagram this week as students and faculty members posted portraits of themselves with different words written on their arms. They explained their experiences of being discriminated against or excluded at TCU in the captions.

Cristian Argueta Soto, a sophomore journalism major, is a member of the TCU Justice Coalition, the campus club that started the movement. Soto, who is also the photographer behind the project, said they launched it as a creative way to gain support for more diversity and inclusion in TCU’s curriculum and faculty.

“We want to create courses that push the individual to think outside of their comfort zone,” Soto said.

Holly Ellman, the university’s associate director for strategic communication management, said that TCU already has a strategic plan in place to improve diversity, equity and inclusion on campus. That information can be found here.

“Diversity and inclusion are a priority for Texas Christian University. Members of our community are sharing their experiences, and we are listening. While we have made progress, we are committed to continuing our efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion,” a statement from TCU reads.

Here are some of the images that students and faculty have been sharing on Instagram:

#DearTCU Our mission statement encourages us students to “think and act as ethical leaders and responsible citizens in the global community.” The global community is diverse...shouldn’t our campus reflect that as well? If we, as TCU students, are to “pursue excellence” outside of TCU’s campus, we must be able to interact with, approach, and communicate with people who are different than us. “Is that the black one?” No student at TCU should ever have to hear these words or experience the uncomfortable feelings that accompany it. Every student at TCU is unique, precious, and different. We shouldn’t have to feel ostracized because of these differences. #DearTCU We can do better.

#deartcu @tcujustice As a current junior at TCU I still fear for all colored freshmen coming in. My freshman year was filled with a many racial activities. During the Trump election students would write on the whiteboards of colored freshmen doors “we need to bring back the 3/5 rule”. During the weekends we would try to be social and go to frat parties and I remember the privileged students would have the pledges kick us out because we where were black, and one incident particular got so heated a beer bottle got thrown at my friends head as we where forced off the property. It’s situations like these and various other micro aggressions where I feel TCU needs to make a true effort towards not just bringing more colored people in (as they still need to do), but educating the people who are already here!

