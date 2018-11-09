With words and images, #DearTCU campaign calls out injustice and inequality on campus

A trending hashtag in DFW is bringing attention to claims of inequality and racial injustice on the Texas Christian University campus.

#DearTCU emerged on Twitter and Instagram this week as students and faculty members posted portraits of themselves with different words written on their arms. They explained their experiences of being discriminated against or excluded at TCU in the captions.

Cristian Argueta Soto, a sophomore journalism major, is a member of the TCU Justice Coalition, the campus club that started the movement. Soto, who is also the photographer behind the project, said they launched it as a creative way to gain support for more diversity and inclusion in TCU’s curriculum and faculty.

“We want to create courses that push the individual to think outside of their comfort zone,” Soto said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Holly Ellman, the university’s associate director for strategic communication management, said that TCU already has a strategic plan in place to improve diversity, equity and inclusion on campus. That information can be found here.

“Diversity and inclusion are a priority for Texas Christian University. Members of our community are sharing their experiences, and we are listening. While we have made progress, we are committed to continuing our efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion,” a statement from TCU reads.

Here are some of the images that students and faculty have been sharing on Instagram: