Timber Creek scores 26 points in 4th to break open close game against Rockwall-Heath

Keller Timber Creek’s Blake Irving ran for 122 yards with three touchdowns as the Falcons (1-0) broke open a close game with 33 unanswered points in a 47-10 win over Rockwall-Heath (0-1) at Keller ISD Stadium on Thursday.







Timber Creek led 14-3 at the half, but the Hawks shifted momentum to the start the second half. Rockwall-Heath’s Dawson Miller blocked a punt to set up the Hawks on the Falcons 14-yard line. Jackson Van Bevers threw a touchdown pass to Casey Curtin on the following play to cut the deficit to 14-10.







The Hawks held Timber Creek to a three-and-out drive on the following series and took possession on their own 47 yard line. Rockwall-Heath advanced to the Falcons’ 24, but Timber Creek’s Jayden Worley fell on a fumble to end the drive.







Timber Creek recovered a fumble on the Hawks’ 30 yard line with 4:44 to play in the third quarter. The Falcons cashed in on Irving’s 8 yard touchdown to take a 21-10 lead.







The Falcons scored 26 points in the fourth to turn the game into a rout. Irving scored on touchdown runs covering nine and seven yards. Jacob Yochim added a a 32 yard touchdown run and Gilbert Rodriguez added a late 4 yard touchdown run







Game was over when: The Falcons’ Cody Kistler grabbed an interception and ran it back to the Hawks’ 12 with 10:41 remaining. The play set up Irving’s one-yard dive for a touchdown that gave Timber Creek a 33-10 lead.







Play of the game: Timber Creek’s Max Arnold reached up to pull in Gage Haskin’s pass, then beat a lone defender down the sideline for a 24 yard touchdown.







Offensive player of the game: Blake Irving finished with 122 yards rushing on 26 carries to go with his three touchdowns.







Defensive player of the game: While the Falcons had several candidates for best defensive player, Worley made the play that changed the game’s momentum. His fumble recovery at the Timber Creek 33 to stopped a Hawks drive when Rockwall-Heath was threatening to take the lead midway through the third quarter.







Unsung hero of the game: The Falcons’ Evan Johnson broke through for a sack and a forced fumble on the Hawks 30 yard line that gave Timber Creek a chance to add to a 14-10 lead with four minutes to play in the third.







Stat of the game: Rockwall-Heath finished with more yards punting than total offense, punting four times for 135 yards. Timber Creek held the Hawks to 128 yards total offense







Big picture outlook: Rockwall-Heath has some work to do moving up from Class 5A to Class 6A this season, as the Hawks struggled to move the ball. Timber Creek’s defense turned in several big plays to set up short fields for the offense.





