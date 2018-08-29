The time Gary Patterson coached professionally for ‘six weeks and didn’t get paid’

The NFL has competition on the horizon.

The Alliance of American Football (AAF) is starting up play in February with local college stars such as TCU’s Aaron Green and Kenny Hill hoping to land roster spots and jobs in it.

Former Cowboys great Daryl Johnston is the general manager of the San Antonio franchise.

And the XFL, the brainchild of WWE founder Vince McMahon, is going to attempt to revive itself in 2020.

TCU coach Gary Patterson likely isn’t going to have an interest in working for either startup league. He’s been down that road before.

Patterson, 58, has coached professionally once -- in the short-lived Professional Spring Football League.

The PSFL, to say the least, never took off and folded before the season even started.

“I went six weeks and didn’t get paid,” Patterson said, shaking his head. “It was a great learning experience.”

Patterson had a job with the Oregon Lightning Bolts, whose head coach was former Cowboys quarterback Craig Morton. Patterson said his time with the team was spent during a training camp in a small Arizona city.

Fortunately for Patterson, when the league folded, he found a landing spot at Utah State as its coach, Charlie Weatherbee, hired him as the defensive backs coach.