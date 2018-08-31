Bedford man got bit by a mosquito. He never could have predicted what happened next

Alton Stockton is down to two therapy sessions per week at Texas Health Fort Worth. He still has to exercise every day to try to improve strength in his right leg, which just months ago was paralyzed.
It all started last Labor Day, with a mosquito bite.
The Bedford resident, who was 64 at the time, was infected with neuro-invasive West Nile virus, a rare form of the disease which happens in roughly one in every 250 cases, said Stockton’s physical therapist, Daleen Knight.
His symptoms snowballed rapidly. One morning, he woke up with a bad headache that wouldn’t go away. Within weeks, he fell while watching his Maltese-poodle mix, Sophie, in his back yard, and couldn’t stand back up. His right leg wouldn’t work.
“I thought it had just gone to sleep, but I went outside to take her out and fell, and couldn’t get up,” Stockton said.
“At that point, I had no feeling in my leg. Two days later, my shoulder was paralyzed.”
Stockton refers to the time since then spent in speech, occupational and physical therapy as a faith journey.
“We’ve had to lean on our faith to get through this,” Stockton said, referring to himself and his wife, Clare.
“As for education, we knew nothing of this,” he said. “I never thought a mosquito bite could do this — I never used to worry about mosquitoes.
Comments