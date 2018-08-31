These Tarrant County locations had positive West Nile samples. Spraying is set to begin

Ground spraying will begin Tuesday night in three areas of unincorporated southeast and southwest Tarrant County because recent mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus, officials with Tarrant County Public Health announced Friday.

The samples were from the areas around East Peden Road, Paper Shell Way and Colina Vista Road. Weather permitting, ground spraying efforts in these areas will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday and end by 5 a.m. the following morning, according to a health department news release.

This year, the Tarrant County Health Department tested 3,430 mosquito samples at TCPH’s North Texas Regional Laboratory and 102 samples from Tarrant County have resulted positive for West Nile Virus. Three human cases of West Nile Virus Fever, the milder form of the disease, have been confirmed in Tarrant County this year, according to TCPH records.

For protection against mosquitoes, people should dump standing water where mosquitoes breed, wear repellent and long sleeves and slacks from dusk to dawn.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

For more information, go to the Be Mosquito Free webpage.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3