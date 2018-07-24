'We ran out of water,' official at night shelter says. Here's how you can help.

People can live without food and shelter for a limited time, but without water they die pretty quickly.

That is true even when the temperatures are not hovering around or in the triple digits every day of the week.

The people who come to the Presbyterian Night Shelter do not have enough water to quench the thirsts of those seeking relief, according to a shelter official.

The shelter routinely serves people struggling with limited mobility and those who are physically ill or mentally challenged. They all need water.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“We ran out of water,” one official with the Presbyterian Night Shelter said Tuesday.

Donations of water can be dropped off at the front gates of Unity Park on Cypress Street.

All Saints Episcopal Church volunteers will also take water donations to the shelter if they can be dropped off at the church before Friday, according to Melanie R. Barbarito, pastoral associate. All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 5001 Crestline Road, is also accepting donations to its Benevolent Fund for water.

Those choosing this option should make out their checks to All Saints’ Episcopal Church and put Barbarito Ben. Fund/water in the note line.