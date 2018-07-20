Bedbugs, no water: 'We may be homeless but we are human beings'

Letter from a homeless shelter
I’m in a shelter. The place is full of bedbugs.
I don’t sleep in my bed. I sit up all night in a chair.
The staff turns off the ice and water machine. I’ve gone to get water and there is none.
We may be homeless but we are human beings!
I’m here due to my mother’s death. I come from a good family.
I just don’t see how this can be legal.
—Elizabeth Mahlon
Buckland, Fort Worth
Racism complaint undeserving
It must have been a slow news day. (“Mother: Officer says ‘black guy’ in viral video,” July 17)
A mother was upset that an officer may have called her son black?
I don’t know what planet this women is on, but I see nothing racist in calling anyone black.
Have we become so politically correct that we now have to go around saying, “Oh ,officer, there goes an African-American male”?
I know we can have problems, but don’t placate people who don’t deserve it.
—Donna Bierd, Keller
Immigrant-bashers’ fears irrational
A recent letter said immigration is an invasion to destroy our culture.
These opponents have an overdeveloped fear of change.
People believe that many immigrants are criminals (and will take our jobs) despite studies that say otherwise.
Should we refuse entry to all, or worse yet shoot them as they cross the border?
—Deana Glenn,
Fort Worth
Why spend money on bike lanes?
Why are we spending so much money on bicycle lanes in this city when those riding the bicycles pay no — zero — state or federal taxes?
There is absolutely no revenue generated by the bicycle riders, yet we are spending thousands of dollars and man-hours to mark up roads.
While I am paying a motor vehicle registration fee, an emission plan surcharge and a gas tax to maintain state roads, they pay nothing and have their own private roadway.
If you are going to use taxpayer money to assist a few, they should be paying a tax. It is not right and I do not appreciate using taxpayer money for a few.
—Richard Bonner,
Fort Worth
Farmers feeling pinch from tariffs
The nation’s farmers are beginning to feel a severe drop in income in part due to the new tariffs.
Many are having to reassess whether to remain on their farms.
One must question whether this is only a tragic case of collateral damage or if it is actually the foreseeable consequence of a deliberate strategy.
—Charles Alexander,
Benbrook
Mayor wrong about term limits
Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams was disingenuous in described the term limits movement as the effort of one disgruntled young man.
More than 80 volunteers from the right and left of the political spectrum gathered 11,400 signatures in 10 weeks to put this proposal on the November ballot.
Not unlike with the firefighters and red-light cameras, it took a petition to effect change.
This is no way to run an administration.
—Jill Joslin, Arlington
Who’s minding the ballot box?
What are the Texas Secretary of State and the Texas Legislature doing to safeguard our elections, not only from foreign interference but also from corrupt Republican officials who don’t seem to mind cyberattacks on election infrastructure and the waging of disinformation campaigns as long as they happen to be the beneficiaries?
—Leanna Baker,
Fort Worth
Baptist coverage appreciated
I appreciate Sarah Smith’s coverage of the Southern Baptist Convention and their #churchtoo moment.
There is generally a great deal of animosity between conservative Christians and the media, but I believe Sarah has done a fantastic job.
The cases she has highlighted, including the most recent one related to a former missionary, would never have garnered attention without her reporting.
—Hunter Crowder,
Arlington
Questions about conservatives
▪Why is our president so fixated on Putin?
▪Why do a lot of people not care if or how Russia interfered with our election? Is that not a national security issue?
▪Why do pro-liferswant to cut back on healthcare, education, childcare, food stamps, etc? Don’t lives matter after birth?
▪We recall cars, food items, drugs, etc. when people are killed or made ill, but nothing has. been done to discuss any gun regulations. How does this make sense?
▪What happened to the idea that we are a Christian nation?
—Allene Gibson,
Fort Worth
Trump’s excuse far-fetched
President Trump’s staff said he meant to say “I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be” Russia that interfered in the 2016 election instead of “would.”
That is the most lame and far-fetched excuse I’ve ever heard from an adult. Especially an adult whom millions of Americans elected to lead our country.
—Linda Bartles,
Fort Worth
The Oval Office is vacant
America does not have a president.
—Mark Stevens,
Fort Worth
Comments