Fort Worth debate: Which restaurant had the best burgers with ‘secret sauce’?

A blue cheese-bacon burger at M & O Station Grill in Fort Worth. Star-Telegram archives

Relish sauce is the real deal

Hey, Bud! Saw your column on burgers with mustard or mayo (“Hold the mustard! Ketchup-and-mayo is on for one burger chain,” July 16). The best sauce was Griddle sauce from the old Griddle System.

—MaryRuth, Haltom City

Now-gone favorites Carlson’s, Rockyfeller and the Griddle each had a “secret sauce.” The Griddle’s was a simple relish sauce: equal parts mustard, ketchup and relish. The last Griddle closed in 2004, and M & O Station Grill kept the relish sauce for a few years.

Sundance parking switch

Hey, Bud! I saw the parking lot in Sundance Square is charging. Where do we park free?

—Worried about downtown

It’s confusing, but Sundance Square still has two free parking garages (345 W. Third St. and 201 W, Sixth St.) plus seven free parking lots. The valet stands and the central plaza lot at 201 W. Fourth St. near Buffalo Bros now charge. The intent is to encourage parking a couple of blocks away to reduce traffic congestion. (Tip: The hotels have cheaper valet parking for patrons.)

A box full of Boopa’s Bagels headed to a local hotel. Max Faulkner Star-Telegram archives

Do we have a ‘best bagel’?

Hey, Bud! Years ago in Seattle, we thought their bagels were the best. Where are the best in Fort Worth?

—”Hoping for west or southwest”

Fort Worth has never been known for bagels. For years, the consensus best has been Boopa’s Bagel Deli, 6513 N. Beach St. (But I haven’t gone out bagel hunting in a while.)