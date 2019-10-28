Eats Beat

Popeyes is bringing back the chicken sandwich—and also takes a swipe at Chick-fil-A

The much-loved Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen fried chicken sandwich returns Sunday, and the company’s announcement was a hard kick to the gizzard for competitor Chick-fil-A.

After a limited-time summer special turned into a $65 million marketing bonanza, Popeyes will return both the spicy and mild sandwiches — and on Sunday, when Chick-fil-A is not even open.

Popeyes’ advertising has taken direct aim at Chick-fil-A, now the third largest restaurant company in America behind McDonald’s and Starbucks Coffee.

In a 6:30 a.m. announcement Monday on Twitter, the company posted that the sandwich would return Sunday. A video included a highway sign with the words “Chick-fil-A Closed Sunday” alongside “Popeyes Open Sunday.”

The mild, buttermilk-breaded Popeyes sandwich is the company’s direct attempt to match Chick-fil-A, with a buttery brioche bun, creamy mayo and the all-important pickle.

The Cajun spicy version is Popeyes’ own creation, based on the company’s 47-year history if serving spicy cayenne chicken. It’s served with a spicy mayo.

Popeyes is open for lunch and dinner daily beginning at 10:30 a.m. It has more than 10 Tarrant County locations; popeyes.com

